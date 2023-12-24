Mike DiMauro: Dr. I: On heritage, Gomer and Santa

Dec. 23—Idle Thoughts, while waiting for Dec. 26 (the best day of the year), the always exciting Fenway Bowl (BC-SMU) and for Donovan Clingan's ankle to heal sooner, not later:

— Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, has learned that the New London High boys' basketball team will be wearing black uniforms at home all season.

Per coach Dave Cornish: "The kids wanted to wear them. Our white uniforms are messed up from last year. I just found that out two weeks ago. I went to pull them out and they looked like they were washed with the green uniforms, and not wearable. So we have green uniforms and gold uniforms, which are not considered home uniforms. We have green, gold and black available until we can order new white uniforms."

Athletic director Phil Orbe had to apply for a special waiver, which the CIAC recently granted.

"On behalf of CIAC, I am granting New London High School a one year exception (2023-24) regarding the NFHS (National Federation of High Schools) uniform rule," the CIAC's Dan Scavone wrote in an email.

"This exception will allow New London to wear its away jerseys at both home and away games. You must inform your opponents of this accommodation so they can plan accordingly by wearing their home white jerseys when playing at New London. This exception does not allow New London to wear their light yellow/gold jerseys in place of home white uniforms.

"Should your new home uniforms arrive prior to the season's end please let your opponents know."

Hmmm. The black uniforms had to be ordered and clearly arrived on time. Yet during the process of ordering black uniforms, nobody thought to check on the white ones? Which presumably would have arrived at the same time, had they been ordered at the same time?

Dr. I is not happy. But then, as Sr. I (Dr. I's dad) told him numerous times during childhood, "you can like it or lump it."

We'll leave this with the words of Whaler graduate Susan B. Handy, a retired New London Judicial District Superior Court judge: "It is not about being cool. It's about being true to the heritage."

— Many thanks to reader Rick Vegliante, who (politely) discovered that Dr. I screwed up the trivia question in the last installment of Idle Thoughts. The Gold Glove winners for the Red Sox in the 1990s were Ellis Burks (1990) and Tony Pena (1991), not Mo Vaughn.

So we'll try it again with a new trivia question today.

Who was the first Red Sox pitcher ever to win the Cy Young Award? (Answer below. NOTE: It was not Cy Young, ironically).

— Always nice to see Gomer Papelbon resurface.

Seems the old Sox closer, whose postgame oratories during his playing days called into question whether he could spell "ox" the same way twice, called out former Beantowner and new Yankee Alex Verdugo:

"Verdugo, I mean Vertigo is a (rhymes with itch). Cora has his players and teammates' backs more than anyone in the game," Gomer wrote on X. "You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive. If I played for Cora I'm drilling this (rhymes with itch), just saying."

— So let Dr. I get this straight:

The Florida State Seminoles willingly sign a Grant of Rights deal with the ACC. And now for no other reason than their own petulance, want to pull a Fleetwood Mac and go their own way.

As Mike DeCourcy of Fox and the Sporting News mused the other day, "If Florida State can sign a contract and then get out just because they're unhappy, what's the point of any contract?"

— Congrats to former GameDay (and East Lyme High) great Dev Ostrowski, who hit the game-winning three-pointer with six seconds left the other night to keep his new school, Div. III St. Vincent's of Latrobe, Pa., undefeated.

Ostrowski leads St. Vincent, averaging 20.7 points per game. The Bearcats are 12-0.

— News item per several published reports: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly had a third child this year with three different women. Two of the women have just filed paternity suits. He now reportedly has seven children and just got married a couple of weeks ago.

OK. Dr. I fully believes we're all good at something. But doesn't this guy ever, you know, stay home and watch TV?

— Line of the week comes from Saturday Night Live: "If Santa looks a little different this year, it's because he's taking Ozempic."

— Does it bother anyone else except Dr. I that this guy Yamamoto just got $325 million and has never thrown a pitch in the majors?

Trivia answer: Jim Lonborg (1967).

