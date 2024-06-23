Mike DiMauro: Dr. I: Of the debate's betting line, "Bones" and banner 18

Jun. 22—Idle Thoughts, while waiting for idiotic fireworks shows, college football and for the raising of banner No. 18:

— Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, is ready to admit that the national sports media has more B.P.C. (Bozos Per Capita) than any other vocation.

It was borderline hilarious Monday night. Several blatherers who questioned the Celtics' intestinal fortitude before Game 5 anointed them the next dynasty three hours later.

Can we find one narrative and, you know, stick with it?

Dr. I would like to hold individual meetings with some of these people and recall former Tennessee senator Howard Baker's line during the Watergate hearings: "Who thought you up?"

— Quiz: Who holds the record for most career playoff games played with the Celtics? (Answer below).

— Since insulting the Red Sox in last week's edition of Dr. I, the Sox have gone 5-1 and the Yankees 1-5.

But, you know, somehow Dr. I forges on.

— When sports and politics (sort of) collide:

Yes, there is a betting line for this week's Trump v Biden debate.

Per Forbes magazine: At BetOnline (which can't operate legally in the U.S.), Trump is a -140 favorite to win the debate, compared to +100 for Biden.

That means a bettor would have to risk $140 to win $100 by betting on Trump or $100 to win $100 to bet on Biden. (If you bet $50 on Trump, you'd win the corresponding percentage of $35.71).

Forbes reported that the gambling site will use polling "co-sanctioned with CNN" to determine a winner.

Seems the opening line was even (both -120) but Trump got most of the early money, causing the shift.

Dr. I is trying to find a prop bet as to which one, noting the lateness of the day, nods off first.

— Dr. I struck out this week trying to unearth information — as opposed to hearing all the posturing — related to why the 2025 UConn football game at Ohio State has been canceled.

UConn's reward for playing the game would have been a check for $1.95 million, per published reports. Now UConn will receive around $650,000 as part of the buyout.

Ohio State replaced UConn with a game against time honored rival Grambling.

All that's been reported — and Dr. I has been told — is that the game was canceled "per mutual agreement."

Once again: The UConn football program hemorrhages money — and then leaves $1.3 million on the table?

— Jrue Holiday has all the qualities of a modern day Dennis Johnson. There is no higher praise.

— So riddle Dr. I this one: The TV news is hysterical over people using air conditioners too much on hot days, perhaps imperiling the power grid.

But the same people can charge those exorbitant electric cars anytime they want and be considered environmentally responsible?

As previously stated: Can we pick one narrative and stick with it?

— How many other Yankee fans out there watched the series with the Red Sox last weekend, looked at the names in the Boston lineup and went, "Who?"

— The 12U Little League baseball team in East Lyme may be playing long into the summer.

— Dr. I has done a full body dive (a frightening visual, admittedly) back into the NHL.

But can we figure out a way for Game 7 not to leak into late June?

— Which league has more offseason basketball transfers: The Big East or the ECC?

— A reminder to state high school winter sports coaches: The CIAC football championship games for the upcoming season are Dec. 14. The winter sports season begins Dec. 17. That means if you are counting on a football player involved in the finals to contribute to your basketball/wrestling/hockey/swim team, you won't have him available for a while.

But then, this is what happens when the regular season football schedule can't end until Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving high school football in Connecticut: The 11th commandment.

— Happy 70th birthday to the great Bob Bono, former associate head men's basketball coach at Coast Guard, assistant coach at St. Bernard in the glory days and former president of Waterford Babe Ruth.

Bones is also credited with the immortal line, "This is Waterford. We don't bunt here."

— Quiz answer: John Havlicek (172).

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro