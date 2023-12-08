How Mike Denbrock and Joe Sloan helped Jayden Daniels become a Heisman Trophy finalist

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't become a Heisman Trophy finalist by himself.

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterback coach Joe Sloan have also been instrumental in Daniels' journey to New York. The trio led LSU to having the No. 1 offense in the nation this season, as Daniels led the country in total yards, total touchdowns and QBR enroute to becoming a finalist for the Heisman.

With Sloan, Daniels is confident in saying that he is proud of how he's grown as a player over the last two years.

"(Sloan) played a pivotal role in my life," Daniels said. "Just challenging me in different types of ways and just the relationship that we built over these past two years. You know, just to see me grow in little facets of areas that I need to improve in."

With Denbrock, he respects how the Tigers' second-year coach always asked him and his teammates for feedback as to how they could improve the offense.

" 'What do you like? What don't you like?' He even asks the receivers stuff like that," Daniels said. "If stuff is not working in practice, he's going to take it right out. He doesn't want to go out there and put on a bad performance."

JAYDEN DANIELS ON TIME AT ASU: Jayden Daniels, LSU football QB wouldn't change experience at Arizona State for 'anything in the world'

BURROW AND DANIELS: What LSU football legend Joe Burrow texted to Jayden Daniels about the Heisman Trophy ceremony

DANIELS AND HIS QB COACH: How a California QB guru turned LSU football's Jayden Daniels into a Heisman finalist

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels: How Mike Denbrock, Joe Sloan helped LSU star