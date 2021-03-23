Mike Davis signing two-year deal with Falcons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons need to improve their run game and are poaching a back from a division rival in an effort to do it.

Multiple reports indicate Mike Davis will sign with the Falcons on a two-year contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is worth $5.5 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed in the first year.

Davis essentially served as Carolina’s starting running back in 2020, with Christian McCaffrey limited to just three games with various injuries. Davis recorded 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns, netting 642 yards rushing and 373 yards receiving on 59 catches.

That was Davis’ first full season with the Panthers, having come over when the team claimed him off waivers in 2019. The running back began his career with the 49ers in 2015, though he didn’t become a major offensive contributor until the 2018 season with the Seahawks. That year, Davis rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns, while also making 34 catches for 214 yards with a TD.

That performance led to Davis signing a two-year deal with the Bears in March 2019, but he ended up playing only seven games for the club with 11 carries before Chicago cut him.

Davis has appeared in 62 games with 22 starts in his career, rushing for 1,531 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s recorded 125 receptions for 803 yards with three touchdowns.

Mike Davis signing two-year deal with Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons signing Barkevious Mingo to one-year deal

    The Falcons added running back Mike Davis on Tuesday morning and have made another move for depth on defense and special teams. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta is signing former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal. Mingo spent the 2020 season with the Bears, where he played a rotational role on [more]

  • Falcons signing former Panthers RB Mike Davis to 2-year deal

    Former Panthers running back Mike Davis is signing a two-year deal with the division rival Falcons, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

  • Falcons to sign former first-round pick LB Barkevious Mingo

    The Falcons have signed free agent OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

  • Atlanta Falcons signing RB Mike Davis to a 2-year deal

    The Falcons were quiet over the first wave of free agency, but it was only a matter of time until the team upgraded the running back position.

  • Running back Mike Davis leaving Panthers to sign with NFC South rival

    Mike Davis started 12 games last year while Christian McCaffrey was injured.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' Trial

    The courtroom drama between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games over the latter’s "Fortnite" game promises to be a star-studded affair. What Happened: Top executives from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant and Epic are expected to testify in-person, CNN reported Sunday. Apple CEO Tim Cook, software engineering chief Craig Federighi and Apple Fellow Phil Schiller are prospective witnesses, according to a court filing seen by CNN. Epic will reportedly call its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and other top executives to stand witness. “Our senior executives look forward to sharing with the court the very positive impact the App Store has had on innovation, economies across the world and the customer experience over the last 12 years,” Apple said in a statement, as reported by CNN. See Also: Apple Holds 'Crazy, Misguided View' About Owning All Commerce Related To iPhone, Says Epic Founder Why It Matters: Last August, Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were taken to court by Epic after its Fortnite game was removed from the app stores run by the two companies. The removal came after Epic tried to bypass a cut charged on in-game purchases by the tech giants. Apple too countersued Epic and called the latter’s lawsuit as “nothing more than a basic disagreement over money.” Cupertino has since then slashed its App Store fee to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million per year. A move that was replicated by Google last week. Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.45% lower at $119.99 on Friday. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple's Rumored AR Headset To Feature Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition For Payments: AnalystTake A Sneak Peek At The Weirdly-Shaped New PlayStation5 Virtual Reality Controller© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Colorado becomes scene of America's 2nd massacre in 7 days

    Columbine. Aurora. And now Boulder.Driving the news: Colorado, which has endured some of America's most notorious mass shootings, now is the scene of the nation's second massacre in 7 days. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The killing of 10 people at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder — including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, Eric Talley, a father of seven — joins last week's rampage in Atlanta on an agonizing roster of inexplicable American tragedies. The context: The pandemic year of 2020 had the smallest number of mass killings in more than a decade, according to an AP database.2021 has already seen an awful reversal of that anomaly.The Atlanta killings, which left eight dead, brought urgent new attention to the yearlong wave of violence against Asian Americans. The slaughter in Boulder renewed debate on gun control, which wasn't at the top of the agenda of the Democrats who rule Washington. Colorado State Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg (D) told Brian Williams on MSNBC: "We have had a horrific year as a country, as a world. It had finally started to feel like things are getting back to 'normal.' And, unfortunately, we are reminded that that includes mass shootings." In a preview of the renewed debate, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) — who lives near Sandy Hook Elementary School, site of the 2012 killing of 20 children — tweeted: "This is the moment to make our stand. NOW."The latest: An injured suspect is being held. A handcuffed man, wearing only underwear and with a bloody leg, was led from the market. Police wouldn’t say if he’s the suspect.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy

    President Joe Biden's administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those that emerged Monday showing immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions. Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis. Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained.

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • Who national experts think the Carolina Panthers will pick in the NFL draft

    More draft experts are hopping on the Trey Lance-to-Carolina bandwagon.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

    Ryan Fitzpatrick was not happy to be benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa last season in Miami, but Fitzpatrick thinks highly of his former teammate. Now with Washington, Fitzpatrick told Ross Tucker that Tagovailoa has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback. “I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they [more]

  • Report: Chiefs finalizing one-year deal with Daniel Sorensen

    The Chiefs are closing in on a one-year deal with veteran safety Daniel Sorensen, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports. Sorensen, 31, has played all seven seasons of his NFL career for the Chiefs since they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He played 15 games with 11 starts in 2020, seeing [more]

  • How to watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2: live stream and TV channel details

    Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 takes place this weekend for the WBC 'interim' heavyweight title. Povetkin knocked out Whyte in round five in their first fight in August 2020 - after being dropped twice himself - to claim the belt. The bout was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 6 but has been pushed back until Saturday, March 27. The postponements have been a headache, Whyte tells Telegraph Sport. “It’s just p----- me off. It's been a long camp. Next time the bell goes, I’m going straight for the jugular. I’m not trying to spend no more extra time with this guy or in this fight. Get my belts so I can go home.” What TV channel is Povetkin vs Whyte on? The fight is being shown on Sky Box Office in the UK, which is on channel 491 for standard definition and channel 492 for high definition. How much will it cost to watch? Watching live on Sky Sports Box Office will cost viewers in the UK £19.95 – it's €24.95 for those in the Republic of Ireland – plus an extra £5 if booked over the phone on the day of the fight. All 'self-service' booking options such as via remote control or online remain free of additional charges. How to watch the fight in the UK? For those with Sky: Subscribers can purchase the fight online, through their box or via the telephone - 03442 410 888. If you're calling from the Republic of Ireland, it's: 0818 220 225. Read more: Povetkin vs Whyte 2 fight time and predictions How can I live stream the fight? You can stream the fight live using the Sky Sports Box Office App on mobile devices and online - order here. The NOW TV Smart Stick or NOW TV box is also an option for fans wanting to order the fight. If you don't have a Sky account, head here. What time does the fight start? As always with big fights, the start time is a moving target dependent on the undercard bouts, but we expect it to begin after 10pm GMT. What have they been saying? Whyte on the challenge facing him: "There was days when I wanted to give up but thank God, I didn’t. I kept pushing forward and kept on defeating obstacle after obstacle after obstacle. Don’t get me wrong, it’s stressful and it’s hard and it’s difficult, but it’s easier for me to give Povetkin credit, dust myself off and do it again. I can beat this guy.” Eddie Hearn on Whyte: “He didn’t come through the Olympic system, he had no amateur pedigree. He used to fight on undercards for nothing just to get a chance.“He got himself into a world championship position and last August it came crashing down in just one of the most stunning knockouts and turnarounds in heavyweight history.”

  • Get the inside word on Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman ahead of the NFL Draft

    Minnesota co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Simon sat down with SNY to deliver intel on Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a rising prospect to watch as the Jets and Giants potentially look for help at the WR position in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Five storylines heading into Alabama's pro day

    Alabama will hold its first of two pro days Tuesday as nine Crimson Tide players are set to showcase their skills

  • Kenyan Drake: Jon Gruden showed the most interest in me being a playmaker

    After playing under the transition tag in 2020, Kenyan Drake made his first foray into free agency last week and came away with a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Raiders. That’s a solid deal for a running back, especially one who is ostensibly coming in to serve as a backup for Josh Jacobs. But [more]

  • Steelers send strong contingent to Florida State pro day

    Florida State has multiple prospects the Steelers should be interested in.

  • 5 best WRs still remaining after the 1st wave of free agency

    The Baltimore Ravens have shown interest in WRs and still need help. Here are the best WRs still available in 2021 NFL free agency

  • Ryan Donato's trio of firsts helps Sharks halt four-game losing skid

    Ryan Donato notched a trio of firsts in the Sharks' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at SAP Center.

  • Report: Miami, Philadelphia still pushing for Kyle Lowry trade

    Multiple reports out of Toronto have said not to expect a Lowry trade. That does not stop the rumor mill.