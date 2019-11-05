Mike Davis isn’t thinking about possibly being cut by Bears

The Bears haven’t had much use for running back Mike Davis since signing him to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason and his lack of a role on offense has led to suggestions that the Bears cut him before Saturday.

Doing so would remove Davis’s signing from the formula for compensatory picks and cutting him would leave the team in line for a fourth-round pick thanks to safety Adrian Amos signing with the Packers.

“Thinking of something like that is negative,” Davis said, via 670 The Score. “I really don’t care about outside voices or whatever comes with it. All I can do is come up, show up every day, be a great teammate and be ready to go, no matter what happens.”

Davis has 11 carries for 25 yards and seven catches for 22 yards on the season and hasn’t touched the ball in four of the team’s last five games.