Mike Davis ‘breaking’ after torn bicep forces him out of UFC on ESPN 59: ‘This kills my f*cking soul’
Mike Davis can’t catch a break.
A torn bicep has forced Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) out of his UFC on ESPN 59 matchup vs. Drew Dober (27-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) on July 13 at Ball Arena in Denver.
A devastated Davis took to Instagram to post a video of the exact moment the injury happened, as he vented his frustration on his string of bad luck throughout his UFC career.
“Journal entry: June 16, 2024
“This kills me man….
“Completely tore my bicep during my sparring rounds on Tuesday. June 11th. Resulting in 3.5in retraction in my bicep.
“Yes, I need surgery. They have to reattach the tendon by drilling it back into the bone.
“I’m so f*cking disappointed…I try so f*cking hard… I’m dealt such a sh*t hand in life full of skill and talent that I cant even use..
“I trained so f*cking hard for this. Running sprints at the track every week in 100°, Training twice a day, which I NEVER do, Doing extra drills and pad work, Running 3 miles before every.single. session, every. f*cking. day.
“I even prepped my last 3 weeks of camp to be in Colorado so I could adapt.
“So much time, effort and money…for nothing.
“You have no idea how much this kills my f*cking soul.
All I know is that I can’t give up…
I’m the only one left in my life that’s even remotely capable.
“….. I want to give up so bad
“Maybe I should do an online programming degree while I’m sitting with the surgery. I just don’t know anymore
I’m breaking.”
A post shared by Michael Davis – UFC fighter | content creator | gamer (@mikedavismma)
Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) recently returned in March from an 18-month layoff ( also due to injuries) to submit Natan Levy at UFC Fight Night 239. The 31-year-old was looking to make it five straight vs. Dober.
It’s unclear if Dober will remain on the card.
With the change, the UFC on ESPN 59 lineup includes:
Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas
Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos
Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
MarQuel Mederos vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Drew Dober vs. TBA
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 59.