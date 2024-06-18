Advertisement

Mike Davis ‘breaking’ after torn bicep forces him out of UFC on ESPN 59: ‘This kills my f*cking soul’

farah hannoun
·2 min read

Mike Davis can’t catch a break.

A torn bicep has forced Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) out of his UFC on ESPN 59 matchup vs. Drew Dober (27-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) on July 13 at Ball Arena in Denver.

A devastated Davis took to Instagram to post a video of the exact moment the injury happened, as he vented his frustration on his string of bad luck throughout his UFC career.

“Journal entry: June 16, 2024

“This kills me man….

“Completely tore my bicep during my sparring rounds on Tuesday. June 11th. Resulting in 3.5in retraction in my bicep.

“Yes, I need surgery. They have to reattach the tendon by drilling it back into the bone.

“I’m so f*cking disappointed…I try so f*cking hard… I’m dealt such a sh*t hand in life full of skill and talent that I cant even use..

“I trained so f*cking hard for this. Running sprints at the track every week in 100°, Training twice a day, which I NEVER do, Doing extra drills and pad work, Running 3 miles before every.single. session, every. f*cking. day.

“I even prepped my last 3 weeks of camp to be in Colorado so I could adapt.

“So much time, effort and money…for nothing.

“You have no idea how much this kills my f*cking soul.
All I know is that I can’t give up…
I’m the only one left in my life that’s even remotely capable.

“….. I want to give up so bad

“Maybe I should do an online programming degree while I’m sitting with the surgery. I just don’t know anymore
I’m breaking.”

Davis (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) recently returned in March from an 18-month layoff ( also due to injuries) to submit Natan Levy at UFC Fight Night 239. The 31-year-old was looking to make it five straight vs. Dober.

It’s unclear if Dober will remain on the card.

With the change, the UFC on ESPN 59 lineup includes:

  • Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas

  • Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

  • Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

  • Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

  • Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

  • MarQuel Mederos vs. Nazim Sadykhov

  • Drew Dober vs. TBA

