Mike Davis ‘breaking’ after torn bicep forces him out of UFC on ESPN 59: ‘This kills my f*cking soul’

“Journal entry: June 16, 2024

“This kills me man….

“Completely tore my bicep during my sparring rounds on Tuesday. June 11th. Resulting in 3.5in retraction in my bicep.

“Yes, I need surgery. They have to reattach the tendon by drilling it back into the bone.

“I’m so f*cking disappointed…I try so f*cking hard… I’m dealt such a sh*t hand in life full of skill and talent that I cant even use..

“I trained so f*cking hard for this. Running sprints at the track every week in 100°, Training twice a day, which I NEVER do, Doing extra drills and pad work, Running 3 miles before every.single. session, every. f*cking. day.

“I even prepped my last 3 weeks of camp to be in Colorado so I could adapt.

“So much time, effort and money…for nothing.

“You have no idea how much this kills my f*cking soul.

All I know is that I can’t give up…

I’m the only one left in my life that’s even remotely capable.

“….. I want to give up so bad

“Maybe I should do an online programming degree while I’m sitting with the surgery. I just don’t know anymore

I’m breaking.”