Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka joining Steve Nash's coaching staff with Nets

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka are joining the Nets coaching staff under Steve Nash, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Jacque Vaughn will be Nash's lead assistant after spending time as the Nets' interim head coach last season, so D'Antoni will take the next seat after him.

D'Antoni has held several head coaching positions across the league, most notably as Nash's head coach with the Phoenix Suns from 2004-2008. Together, they ran the infamous "seven seconds or less offense," which took the league by storm and saw Nash win two assist titles and two league MVPs.

Udoka was a lead assistant with the Sixers under former head coach Brett Brown. He spent the seven years before that on Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs — winning an NBA championship in 2014.

Nash continues to add pieces to his coaching staff, having brought on former teammate Amar'e Stoudemire last week. D'Antoni also coached Stoudemire with the Suns and Knicks.

Together, this strong group will look to lead Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Co. to an NBA championship.

News of the Nets adding D'Antoni and Udoka to the staff was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.