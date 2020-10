Mike D'Antoni, who served as head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2016 through the end of this past season, is a candidate to join Steve Nash's coaching staff with the Nets, reports Frank Isola.

D'Antoni, 69, was previously head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-14 and the Knicks from 2008-12.

Phil Handy and Brian Keefe are also candidates for a spot on the Nets' staff, SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier this month.