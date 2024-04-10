Mike Danna on re-signing with Chiefs: ‘I prioritize winning’

The offseason has seen plenty of player movement around the NFL. The opportunities to start new with different teams are enticing, but in the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, maintaining personnel with a focus on a three-peat is just as crucial.

A significant part of the Chiefs’ defensive improvement over the last few seasons has been the emergence of Mike Danna. The former Michigan Wolverine re-signed with Kansas City late last week and detailed his reasons for not exploring other teams during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

“I prioritize winning, the family I built here, [and] my brotherhood,” Danna explained. “Being here, I look forward to going to work every day, man. So it’s just like when you got that feeling… You don’t really want to let it go. There’s always elsewhere, but I had a lot of stuff invested here, a lot of work, a lot of grind, sweat, and tears.”

Danna was a starter last season for the Chiefs on their productive defensive line, starting all 16 games he played and finishing with 6.5 sacks.

“Why not go for the three-peat? Why not? Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of this journey? I prioritize winning, man,” said Danna. “There’s no organization right now that’s like this. That was my biggest thing. Prioritize winning my brotherhood I built here, and you know, it feels so good to be back.”

Danna’s decision was influenced by several factors, including the team’s dedication to growth and happiness in the culture. The talk of a three-peat immediately after Super Bowl LVIII has this year’s team motivated to make history in 2024.

