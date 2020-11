Blue and Gold

Overshadowed from the euphoria of Notre Dame's triumph against No. 1 Clemson last Saturday night is that the remainder of November offers two pretty good road challenges for the now 7-0 and No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish. The first is this weekend at 5-3 Boston College — whose only two victories in 34 tries against top-5 ranked teams at the time of the game occurred versus No. 1 Notre Dame in 1993 (41-39) and No. 4 Notre Dame in 2002 (14-7). After final exams week from Nov. 15-20, the Irish have a Nov. 21 bye before traveling to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (5-2), which just missed making this week's AP top 25 after rising to as high as No. 5 earlier this season.