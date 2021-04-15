Mike Daniels reveals why he re-signed with Bengals — and it’s a good sign

The Cincinnati Bengals made an aggressive move last year in acquiring Mike Daniels to help salvage an injury-ravaged defensive tackle position.

Daniels only ended up getting in 11 games but the team brought him back on a one-year pact this offseason.

The soon-to-be-32-year-old defensive tackle recently went on the “Jim Rome Show” and explained why he chose to re-up with the Bengals, according to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“The coaching. I can’t say enough great things about Zac Taylor. And then you got Joe Burrow at quarterback. I think we get to see one of the young greats, and I get to actually be there.”

Daniels is a big get for the Bengals given his effectiveness as a rotational player and leader in the locker room.

But perhaps more interesting here is Daniels’ praise for the much-maligned Zac Taylor-led coaching staff that to date is just 6-25-1. That a free agent who could have his choice of plenty of teams if he fully tested the market identified this coaching staff as a reason for re-upping is pretty notable.

It’s a small thing, but it echoes some of the things other Bengals players have said. There’s a little more weight behind it because Daniels could have just as easily left town if he didn’t like what he was seeing — and he would know what a good team looks like after many years in Green Bay.

List