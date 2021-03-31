Mike Daniels returning to Bengals

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels is returning to the Bengals. He has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Daniels, 31, started 11 games for the Bengals last season after signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million in August.

He made 17 tackles.

Daniels entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice of the Packers in 2012. He spent seven seasons in Green Bay, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

Daniels played 2019 for the Lions.

He has played 122 games with 85 starts and has totaled 252 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 71 quarterback hits and an interception.

Mike Daniels returning to Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

