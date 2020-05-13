Several free agents have seen their hunt for a place to play impacted by the shutdown of team facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and former Packers and Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels feels he’s part of that group.

Daniels made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday and said he thinks the “situation has halted the process” of finding a place to play. He said he’s heard from teams, but the inability to go in for a physical has stopped things from moving any further.

“There’s been a decent amount of interest,” Daniels said. “There’s been soft interest. As in, teams like you but they can’t bring you in and let their doctors check you out.”

Daniels signed with the Lions after being released by the Packers last July. He had 10 tackles and a sack in nine games while missing time due to foot and arm injuries.

Mike Daniels has received “soft interest” from teams with facilities shut down originally appeared on Pro Football Talk