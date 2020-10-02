Mike Daniels’ injury means Bengals might have to go shopping in free agency again

The Cincinnati Bengals might have to dip into free agency again for help at defensive tackle.

Geno Atkins is out again for Week 4 despite steady progress in practice. The real concern now is Mike Daniels, who suffered an injury in practice this week and is also out.

As Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reported, right after meeting with the media Thursday and saying he’s good to go, Daniels went out in practice and suffered an elbow injury that could keep him out three to eight weeks.

Daniels was a recent add by the team in free agency after losses such as Josh Tupou, Renell Wren and Ryan Glasgow. While a quality signing, he’s appeared in just two games and played a limited role.

Meaning, the Bengals might have to seek out other free agents. Damon “Snacks” Harrison is still one of the biggest names left on the market, as is former friend Domata Peko.

No matter what the Bengals decide to do, it’s clear one of the problematic spots on the roster will continue to remain an issue.