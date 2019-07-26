Mike Daniels gets $7.8 million guaranteed from Lions

Mike Daniels was due to make $8.1 million in salary and bonuses before the Packers released him this week, but the timing of the move won’t wind up hurting him much in the wallet.

In fact, it may not wind up hurting him at all.

Daniels agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions on Friday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it includes $7.8 million in fully guaranteed money. Daniels can make a total of $9.1 million under the terms of the deal, although it isn’t clear what conditions he’ll have to meet to reach that figure.

The Lions had just under $23 million in cap space at the start of the day, so they still have money to use to patch any holes that might pop up this summer or into the regular season.