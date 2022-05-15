Mike D’Antoni in a strong position to land Hornets head coaching job

As team representatives from throughout the NBA prepare to head to Chicago for the annual tradition of a week’s worth of predraft activities starting Monday, there is ongoing buzz in league coaching circles that Mike D’Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job. Defensive issues were said to be a key element of James Borrego’s unexpected downfall after four solid seasons, but Charlotte is nonetheless said to want a veteran coach who can forge a strong connection with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, who would presumably thrive in an offense D’Antoni surely tailors around him completely. Another factor in D’Antoni’s favor despite his reputed aversion to defensive matters: Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak already hired D’Antoni once with the Lakers.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

In his column this week, @Steve Bulpett cites 3 sources saying Mike D’Antoni is “the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job.”

Some on Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets plus the @Sacramento Kings here:

heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 10:00 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Mike D’Antoni’s phone is going to ring in about 3 minutes and 53 seconds. – 9:23 PM

More on this storyline

Other candidates known to have interviewed for the Hornets’ post include Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job. Atkinson has already interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets’ job. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 11, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets received permission to interview two more head coaching candidates: Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee and Brooklyn assistant David Vanterpool. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 4, 2022