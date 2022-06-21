  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike D’Antoni set to meet with Michael Jordan again for Hornets’ job

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Jordan
    Michael Jordan
    American basketball player and businessman
  • Ken Atkinson
    American basketball coach

After Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson chose to forgo his chance at becoming the head coach of the Hornets, Michael Jordan and company are back to the drawing board.

Yet, this drawing board hadn’t been erased yet.

Reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, D’Antoni is meeting with Hornets owner Michael Jordan on Tuesday regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Along with Atkinson, D’Antoni was the other finalist for the Charlotte job before the organization opted for the Warriors assistant.

The former two-time NBA Coach of the Year last was a head coach during the 2019-20 season for the Houston Rockets before serving as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets for the 2020-21 season.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

List

LaVar says Zach LaVine is gone: 'He don't want to play second fiddle'

Recommended Stories