Mike D’Antoni to meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan

Adrian Wojnarowski: As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday.

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.

Amid some mixed signals in recent days about who is in the lead for the league’s last current coaching vacancy in Charlotte, rumbles persist, at the very least, that the Hornets will choose between Mike D’Antoni or Kenny Atkinson to succeed the ousted James Borrego. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022

No candidate has met with Charlotte principal governor Michael Jordan, sources said, believed to be the final step in the Hornets’ search process. That round of interviews could begin as early as this week after Jordan returns from an out of market vacation. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 17, 2022