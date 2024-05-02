Mike Conley named best teammate in the NBA.. again

With the Grizzlies sidelined from this year’s NBA Playoffs, many in Memphis have thrown their support behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not that they particularly like the T’Wolves… we don’t… but we do love Core Four great Mike Conley.

And his teammates do too.

Conley on Wednesday named the NBA’s Teammate of the Year. An award that recognizes selfless play, on and off the court leadership as a mentor and role model and commitment and dedication to the team.

Commitment and dedication. Kind of like showing up for good friend Marc Gasol’s jersey retirement on the off day between two games, out west, during a playoff push. That kind of commitment and dedication.

Conley winning the award for a second time. He also won it in 2019 with the Grizzlies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.