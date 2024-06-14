Mike Conley joins growing list of former Ohio State players to donate to NIL collective

Since Ohio State athletics continually pumps out professional athletes, it should not surprise anyone when those same athletes to give back to their alma mater.

Current Houston Texans and former star quarterback C.J. Stroud made a donation to The Foundation, one of the Buckeyes Name, Image and Likeness collectives. On Thursday, it was announced that another former Ohio State star has done the same, current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.

After nearly winning a national championship with the Buckeyes, he was selected in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft, pick No. 4 by the Memphis Grizzles. Conley has had a fantastic career and now will give back to his former home.

ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Proud that our board member, @mconley11 is now a second time major donor! Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation Mike. You are truly a Buckeye for life! https://t.co/htkLB83pbF pic.twitter.com/GYzbg9Pxsz — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) June 13, 2024

Like Stroud, Conley gave a big donation to The Foundation, showing he still cares about Ohio State athletics. After all, once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire