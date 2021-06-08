Mike Conley out for Jazz-Clippers Game 1 with hamstring injury

After eliminating the Grizzlies, the Jazz got a five-day layoff as the Clippers took seven games to finally beat the Mavericks.

But Utah’s break wasn’t long enough for Mike Conley to recover from his latest hamstring injury.

He’ll miss Game 1 of the second-round series tonight.

Jazz:

Mike Conley is out for Game 1 (right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 8, 2021

Hamstring injuries can linger. This is concerning for Conley and Utah.

The Jazz have played well with Joe Ingles and the other starters (Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert). Mitchell and Ingles can assume some of Conley’s point-guard duties.

But Utah used those lineups when Conley was healthy. The Jazz’s depth take a major hit sans Conley.

Jordan Clarkson will likely get an even-more expanded role off the bench. Will Utah insert a deep reserve like Trent Forrest or Miye Oni into the rotation?

Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s challenge will be keeping enough playmaking on the floor while keeping everyone fresh enough.

More on the Jazz

