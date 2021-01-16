Mike Conley with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks
Mike Conley (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 01/15/2021
Kyrie Irving's wallet got a little lighter Friday. The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets guard $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols that were put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Famer gave the NBA star an all-time scolding on TNT.
"I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."
Keeping quarterback Tom Brady protected in the pocket is of the utmost importance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL playoff run, and they added much-needed depth on the offensive line Friday.
Newly-acquired Nets guard James Harden responded to the comments from John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins who criticized his exit from Houston.
There's no way Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars would actually pass up Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right?
Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The deals came on the deadline day for players and teams to exchange proposed 2021 salaries. Lindor, the star shortstop acquired last week by the New York Mets from Cleveland, got the largest of the deals at $22.3 million.
Aaron, meet Aaron. And Aaron.
Last month, Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated, and the team expected him back on the field before the season was over. That didn’t happen, and now it may never happen. Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended indefinitely again, Field Yates of ESPN reports. There has been no [more]
The New York Yankees made a pair of big moves on the free agent market, reaching a deal with right-hander Corey Kluber worth $11 million for one year and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year contract to keep AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Kluber, the 2014 and 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner, won 56 games for Cleveland over the 2016-18 seasons, then missed the rest of the 2019 season after he was hit on the right forearm that May 1 by a comebacker off the bat of Miami's Brian Anderson. Traded after the season to Texas, Kluber tore a muscle in his right shoulder in his Rangers debut on July 26, finishing his season after one inning.
This could open up some huge opportunities for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Since acquiring the Jacksonville Jaguars' job, Urban Meyer has stressed that he's been working the phone lines to gauge interest for his staff. He already seems to have his mentor Scott Linehan in mind for the offensive coordinator job, but many ...
Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.
L.A. Times' Sam Farmer predicts winners in NFL divisional round of playoffs
Will Jets' new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins' draft aspirations?
Bryson DeChambeau no longer has the Trump logo on his golf bag and he had little to say about the PGA's decision to move its 2022 championship.
Many around the NBA expected former Rockets GM Daryl Morey to bring James Harden to Philadelphia, and he certainly tried to.
Danny Ainge admitted the Rockets' asking price for James Harden was too high, and we now have an idea of what that price was.
Tacko Fall once again stole the show Friday night, banking home a deep 2 in the 4th quarter and sending the Celtics bench into a frenzy.
Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.