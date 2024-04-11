Mike Chatman joins LSU men’s basketball as head strength coach

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon is adding to his staff heading into Year 3.

On Thursday, the Tigers announced the hiring of Baton Rouge native Mike Chatman as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers men’s basketball team. Chatman has spent the last five years as the sports performance coach for Stanford basketball.

He has also previously worked on staff at Southern, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Southern Mississippi and Towson.

“We are excited to welcome Mike Chatman to LSU as our head strength and conditioning coach,” McMahon said in a release. “Coach Chatman is well-respected in the profession for his ability to develop players, lead and build teams, and impact winning. He has coached multiple NBA draft picks and will be instrumental in our player development program. We can’t wait for him to get started in Baton Rouge.”

The hire is still pending the approval of LSU’s Board of Supervisors.

