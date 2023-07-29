Mike Caldwell: ‘It’s time for K’Lavon Chaisson’s hard work to pay off’

K’Lavon Chaisson hasn’t looked like a first-round pick in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft has just three sacks in his career, one in each of his three seasons with the Jaguars.

Unsurprisingly, Jacksonville wasn’t interested in picking up the $12.141 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which means Chaisson is now set to become a free agent in 2024.

But Mike Caldwell doesn’t think that ship has sailed. In a press conference Friday, the Jaguars defensive coordinator said he’s optimistic about Chaisson’s chances at finally making an impact.

“The tools are there and he’s a smart and talented outside linebacker,” Caldwell said. “He has ability to rush, he’s shown it, and we’re just waiting for him to be healthy and get his opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.

“When you look at it, he’s never really had the chance for a full season. We’re waiting for him to be healthy. When you look at him from the time we got here to now, the work he’s put in, it’s time for his hard work to pay off for him.”

Chaisson, 24, missed about two months during the 2022 season after suffering a meniscus tear. While he returned for the last five games of the regular season and the Jaguars’ two playoff games, he didn’t see many defensive snaps with Arden Key ahead of him on the depth chart.

Earlier this week, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Chaisson is currently the No. 3 outside linebacker for the team behind only starters Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire