The Bengals feel like they have a bright future after advancing to the Super Bowl and a big reason for that is quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow’s play during his second NFL season gave rise to visions of a long run as a contender in the AFC, but those thoughts have been tinged with some fear that an inability to protect Burrow will throw a wrench into those plans. Attempts to improve on that front during the offseason have been expected for some time and team owner Mike Brown did nothing to suggest otherwise on Wednesday.

Brown was asked if his father Paul Brown would have been a fan of Burrow’s and his answer included a reference to the need to do more to support Burrow in his third NFL season.

“I think so. Joe is a smart player and that shines through,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “He’s accurate, he’s tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him. This team has what [Paul Brown] prized most. The ability to throw the ball.”

The Bengals have a good deal of cap space at their disposal this offseason and it will come as no surprise if they use a healthy chunk of it to build up their offensive line.

Mike Brown: We want to do some things to help Joe Burrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk