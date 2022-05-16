Mike Brown uses one word to describe Warriors' iconic trio

Brown's one word to describe trio of Steph, Klay and Dray originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are quite a few words that you can use to describe the iconic Warriors trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Assistant coach Mike Brown believes there is one that perfectly encapsulates Golden State's homegrown trio.

"It's extremely unique and I can sum it up in one word with these guys comparative to most other trios in the NBA that had this much success," Brown said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast."

"The bottom line is 'loyalty.' These guys are loyal to each other, loyal to the area, loyal to the organization. Because at any time they could have left. Not only that, but at any time they could have bickered amongst one another because this guy gets more [publicity] than the other guy or this guy gets more money than the other guy."

Curry, Thompson and Green have now played together for 10 seasons, winning three NBA championships in five straight Finals appearances from 2015-19. All three of them also have personal trophy cases that could rival almost any player in the game today.

They've done all that while maintaining a bond that is impenetrable.

"When you have a group of great individuals, eventually some crap leaks out and that's not good," Brown added. "Usually, that leads to a little finger-pointing and this and that. And you've never heard it one time, those guys are extremely happy for the success of each other at all times. And it's genuine. To be able to see that and be around it, in my opinion, has been a fantastic learning experience and growing experience for me and obviously, you couldn't ask for anything better when your three best players are of that mold."

With the Warriors set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals starting on Wednesday night at Chase Center, Golden State's trio is just eight wins away from adding a fourth Larry O'Brien trophy to their resume.

And, eventually, three plaques in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

