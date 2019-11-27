Mike Brown tells story of Warriors' front office supporting Steve Kerr

The Warriors have fallen on tough times.

After winning three titles and reaching the NBA Finals five straight years, Golden State (3-15) now owns the worst record in the NBA.

But from top to bottom, the organization is in lock-step and pulling in the same direction. How do we know this?

Well, Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown revealed the following story during an appearance on "The TK Show" podcast with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

"I could possibly get fired for saying this (laughter). But we're in Utah, and we had just come off a tough loss at Dallas. I've been in this league a long time. We had our team dinner and I get there late -- I had my girlfriend with me -- we walk in a little late. You can go at any time.

"First thing that I saw when I walked in, I saw Steve sitting at a table with Bob Myers and Joe Lacob. And they're just chopping it up and having dinner and whatnot. I didn't say anything, but I told Bob the next morning, 'Bob, this might not mean anything to you, but man, when I walked into that restaurant and I saw you and Steve and Joe there just having a good time, talking, and supporting one another ... my heart melted.'

"He looked at me funny. I'm going to put it out there -- there's zero chance that Steve's getting fired (laughter). But for your owner and your general manager to find the time to jump on a plane, fly to Salt Lake City, go to dinner with the head coach to tell him we love you, you're doing a heckuva job ... stay and watch our game (then) fly back to the Bay the next night after our game -- to me that means a whole lot.

"Not only for the three of them, but for our entire team. That's how connected this group is. And it starts from the top. Starts with Joe, Bob and Steve. And when you have leaders like that that are aligned -- they might not agree all the time -- everybody can feel it.

"That helps when you go through tough times of losing games or trying to find your way. That helps immensely and it can't be measured. You probably have the best trio in all of sports."

Strong stuff right there.

It sounds like everybody has the proper perspective and understands the state of the franchise.

And make no mistake, the Warriors will do everything in their power to get back on a championship track for next season and beyond.

