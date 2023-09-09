Mike Brown recalls the wisdom of Paul Brown in announcing Joe Burrow contract

Bengals owner Mike Brown has been accused at times of not being willing to spend what it takes to win, but this week he signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. And Brown says he learned from his father about the value of a good quarterback.

Paul Brown, the Hall of Fame coach who was one of football's greatest minds, taught Mike Brown that a great quarterback is the player who makes the franchise go.

“My father always said that in the NFL, the quarterback is like the key to your car,” Mike Brown said in announcing Burrow's contract. “You can have a great car, but you need a key to get the car going and to operate it at a high level. We feel that we have a good one in Joe. Our franchise has been fortunate to have many good quarterbacks over the years, starting with Greg Cook and now running through Joe. Half a dozen Pro Bowl quarterbacks have graced our corridors, and Joe is an intelligent player who loves the game of football. The franchise is pleased to be in good hands.”

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, something Brown is eager to change — and Brown believes Burrow can make it happen.