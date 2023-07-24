Mike Brown has a limited update on Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium lease

While the Cincinnati Bengals’ lease with Hamilton County is getting closer to its 2026 end point, Bengals owner Mike Brown didn’t have an update on the negotiation process when he met with the media on Monday.

“There's been a hard push on our end to get that underway,” Brown said. “We have indications from the county that they are ready to talk on it. And that's where I'm going to go on that one.”

Cincinnati Bengals President Mike Brown speaks with reporters during the annual training camp media luncheon, Monday, July 24, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Paycor Stadium opened in 2000, and the Bengals are working on significant improvements. On Tuesday, the Bengals will release “renderings of new spaces showcasing stadium aesthetics, concessions upgrades, added videoboard features.”

The Bengals are currently finishing renovation of the player recovery room, and they’re entering their first full season with their interim indoor practice facility.

The Bengals continue to work with the city on the future of Paycor Stadium.

“Just like Joe (Burrow), it's an important discussion and negotiation,” Brown said. “We have to have a lease. We don’t own the stadium. The county does. We want to stay here. We’ve been here since we began. Believe me, we aren’t looking to run off. But we have to have something that works for us and works for our fans.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium lease update from Mike Brown