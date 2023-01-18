Mike Brown: Joe Burrow is going to have a long career and we certainly want it to be here

Whenever the Bengals finish their 2022 season, quarterback Joe Burrow will be eligible for a contract extension.

Given what the franchise has accomplished over the last two seasons, it stands to reason that Burrow will head into next year with a lucrative contract extension. Or at the very least, the club will pick up his guaranteed fifth-year option.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, has helped Cincinnati reach its highest levels of success in over 30 years. And he recently said the Bengals’ proverbial championship window will be his entire career.

In an appearance on the Bengals’ flagship radio pregame show, team owner Mike Brown agreed with the sentiment. But he added that a quarterback’s second contract can potentially make things more difficult when it comes to building a team around that QB.

“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here,” Brown said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players.

“That’s what people are referring to there. [Patrick] Mahomes and others of that like, they seem to make it go even after they have gotten their payday.”

Burrow is already sixth on the franchise’s all-time list in both yards and touchdowns. At this point, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he rewrites the club’s record books.

But one step to Burrow getting there will be for him and the Bengals to agree to a long-term extension in the coming months.

