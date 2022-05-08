Mike Brown expected to remain with Warriors until the end of playoffs

Jason Anderson: I’ve been told if the Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, he is expected to remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run, in case anyone is wondering about that.

Mike Brown on the Warriors’ bench. Mark Jackson at the broadcast table. Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/NFhtIM1RCo – 9:11 PM

So revealing that Woj reported Stotts, Griffin & Ham were interviewed by Lakers yet no mention of Jackson! Doubt he was leaked 3/4 of current candidates. Evidently, Woj has rooting interest against Jackson! Why else would he purportedly call the Kings owner & endorse Mike Brown – 1:16 PM

Sacramento Kings coaching finalist Mike Brown wants to win and feel supported, but rumors that he has made demands regarding assistant coaches’ salaries are “absolutely untrue,” according to his agent, Warren LeGarie. Here’s what else LeGarie had to say.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM

Agent says Mike Brown will take Kings’ coaching job if is offered nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/age… – 7:31 AM

Exclusive: NBA agent Warren LeGarie tells The Sacramento Bee why Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown wants to coach the Kings.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:39 PM

Warren LeGarie, Mike Brown’s agent, tells me Brown will have his formal interview with the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Brown met informally with the Kings on Wednesday, but that meeting did not take place in Sacramento. – 5:52 PM

On the Kings front, they’re well aware (as always) that questions loom large about how Vivek Ranadive is handling this process. Exploring that dynamic and some of the organizational ties with Mark Jackson and Mike Brown here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3295039/2022/0… – 3:33 PM

Sean Cunningham: With both Sacramento head coaching finalists inside Chase Center for this Warriors & Grizzlies Game 3, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is seated courtside. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / May 7, 2022

Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers, but Jackson’s chances of finally getting another NBA coaching shot after an eight-year wait are much stronger with Sacramento. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 7, 2022

Former Orlando and Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford has interviewed and so has former Golden State coach and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson. Sources say, Mike Brown, the Golden State associate head coach whose team is tied, 1-1, in its West semifinal series with Memphis, spent informal time with Kings officials on Wednesday and has his formal interview on Thursday. As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted on Tuesday, there is indeed a strong sense from sources close to the situation that Jackson is the preferred candidate of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. But the Kings insist there’s a level playing field, and that second-year general manager Monte McNair will be given the leeway to make the final decision. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022