Mike Brown exits NFL’s labor committee

Bengals owner Mike Brown had served on the NFL’s labor committee for more than three decades. His tenure on that group has ended.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that Brown has stepped down from the committee that negotiates with the NFL Players Association. Commissioner Roger Goodell disclosed the development in a memo to all teams.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill replaces Brown on the committee, which also includes Giants co-owner John Mara, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Packers CEO Mark Murphy, Steelers owner Art Rooney II and Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

Although the NFL and NFLPA have a labor deal that lasts into the next decade, negotiations routinely happen on various issues that emerge during the day-in, day-out of the relationship.

