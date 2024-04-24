Mike Brown discusses the 2023-24 season; talks opportunities for Sacramento Kings future

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown speaks with the media for the final time to reflect on the 2023-24 season as a whole, the positives and negatives of the journey, coming up short in the Play-In Tournament, losing Jordi Fernandez to the Brooklyn Nets as their new head coach, his excitement for the future with Sacramento, the possibility of an extension to remain with the team beyond next season and the desire to keep Malik Monk as he enters free agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.