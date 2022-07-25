Mike Brown breaks silence on Paul Brown Stadium naming rights report

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown was inevitably going to be asked about the report that the team is close to selling the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium.

As theorized by many then, the move is about freeing up more cash for football-related moves, as well as cash for things like upgrades to the stadium and the indoor practice bubble currently under construction.

Brown confirmed these ideas on Monday during a meeting with the media, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com: “I think my father would have agreed with this move. Whatever helps the team and we need to build revenue streams to do things like building the indoor facility.”

Brown stressed Paul Brown Stadium is a fine venue and that it’s the cost of upkeeps that will be expensive in the coming years. Recent estimates of upgrades focused on the $500 million range.

So while it’s nothing shocking here on the naming rights front, it’s interesting to hear Brown shed his silence on the topic. It is, after all, a major way the team honors its past and one of just three stadiums in the NFL without a naming rights deal (Packers, Bears).

For now, the initial report said a deal could be struck and a re-naming could happen before the season, so expect more news soon.

"Am I proud of my father? Of course, I am. I think whether his name is on the building or not, he would think we should do what's best for the football team." Mike Brown's full answer when asked if his father's name will remain on the stadium if they sell naming rights. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3J1PV78BbU — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 25, 2022

