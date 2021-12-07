Mike Boone made his case for a bigger role in 2022 on SNF

The Denver Broncos have a pair of top running backs in Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, so there’s not really any room for Mike Boone to enter the rotation on offense (he has been a key player on special teams, though).

Last week, Gordon was out with an injury, which led to Williams’ first NFL start (and he didn’t disappoint). Gordon’s injury also finally gave Boone an opportunity to contribute on offense as the team’s No. 2 running back.

Boone rushed four times for 35 yards, logging his first rushing attempts of the season. He also caught his second pass of the year, turning it into a 19-yard gain. Denver couldn’t have asked for much more than 54 yards on five touches.

“I thought he did well,” coach Vic Fangio said after the game. “He hadn’t played in a live game since whenever that was with Minnesota. He had no preseason action, no carries [and just one] catches in any of the games this year. Under those circumstances in a game like that, I think he played really well.”

Once Gordon returns from injury, Boone will go back to his rarely-used RB3 role, but Gordon is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022. After a strong performance on “Sunday Night Football,” Boone has made a case that he will deserve serious RB2 consideration behind Williams next season.

