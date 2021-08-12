Running back Mike Boone‘s return to Minnesota with his new team hit a snag on Thursday.

Boone signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Vikings. He returned to Minnesota for joint practices with his old team this week, but needed to be carted off the field during Thursday’s session.

Per reports from the Vikings’ facility, Boone pulled up and grabbed his left leg while running the ball during a drill.

Boone averaged 5.3 yards per carry during his years with the Vikings and followed Broncos General Manager George Paton to Denver. He is vying for a spot in the backfield behind Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. ET: Boone has a quad injury.

Mike Boone carted off at Broncos-Vikings joint practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk