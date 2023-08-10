Mike Bobo on his Georgia football offense this time around, learning from Todd Monken

Mike Bobo insists he isn’t bringing an extra edge in his return as Georgia football offensive coordinator.

Kirby Smart made it sound otherwise last month.

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder, he’s pissed off,” Smart said last month on Atlanta’s 92.9 The Game.

Bobo left Georgia in December, 2014 as a 40-year old ready for his first head coaching gig after being at Georgia for all but one year since he arrived as a quarterback in 1993.

He coached the position for 14 seasons, the final eight as offensive coordinator. Bobo’s offenses still hold four of the top five highest marks for yards per game led by 484.2 in 2012.

He’s now 49. His five-year run as Colorado State coach ended in 2019 with a 28-35 record, and he had one year-stints as offensive coordinator at South Carolina and Auburn to middling results before returning to Athens to serve as an offensive analyst last season.

“For whatever reason, those things didn’t work out,” Bobo said. “When those things don’t work out, you look yourself in the mirror. You don’t point fingers and make excuses. … You come here with a mindset of I’m doing everything possible to help us be successful at the University of Georgia. That’s my edge as an offensive coach.’”

Bobo, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since being promoted in February to replace Todd Monken, indicated he could have taken a coordinator job in 2022, but wanted to develop as a coach and learn practice organization and structure from Smart, his good friend and former teammate.

Bobo is taking over the headset for someone who revitalized an offense that needed a kick start and helped the Bulldogs to national titles in his second and third seasons.

“I don’t think much is going to change,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “We’ve been very successful on offense the last couple of years. It’s our job to continue to find ways to be explosive, find ways to protect the football and put ourselves in the best position to win the football game. Coach Bobo understands what Coach Smart wants.”

Georgia’s offense under Monken last season set a school record at 501.1 yards per game and averaged 41.1 points. The school record is 41.3 under Bobo in 2014.

The sledding was tougher his last two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Auburn was 62nd in the nation in scoring at 29.1 points per game and South Carolina was 98th at 23.5.

“We know this job has pressure,” Bobo said. “I’ve sat in this chair. I understand those pressures. I’m older and have more experience now to handle those pressures.”

Bobo has more talent than at recent stops, even with the departure of quarterback Stetson Bennett and 6-foot-7 tight end Darnell Washington.

“They’ve done a great job of recruiting around here,” Bobo said. “There’s always been good players at the University of Georgia, but I think Coach has done a good job of building depth at all positions.”

Bobo taking over as coordinator is made easier with every other offensive assistant returning.

Monken’s structure was to have the assistants present ideas during the week and then make the call whether to add it to the play call sheet or not.

“He gave the staff in that room ownership of the game plan,” Bobo said.

Now he plans to adopt that same approach this year with offensive staff.

The main thing Bobo picked up from Monken’s offense is “more movement, more shifts and motions, really to disguise formations and get guys in matchups that were beneficial to our offense.”

Running backs coach Dell McGee said Bobo will bring his own style to the offense, but the offensive philosophy remains the same.

“We’re still status quo on what we’re going to do,” McGee said.

Bobo said he didn’t come to Georgia to be an offensive coordinator in waiting, but Smart turned to him for the job.

“We were very fortunate to have Todd the time he was here, the growth he allowed us to make, the confidence he exuded with the players, and he had a package of offense that he felt confident in that fit the players that he was given,” Smart said. “He made the personnel fit in his scheme. I don't see that changing.”

Bobo says that while quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff may be able to make plays with their feet, they aren’t at the level of athleticism of Bennett.

“We don’t have a guy that can possibly extend plays as well,” Bobo said. “Two of those guys can, but Stetson had elite quickness and ability to get yourself out of trouble. We don’t have a 6-7, 285-pound tight end so, I think you’ll see some different things there. It would have been a little bit different anyway no matter who’s standing up here.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Mike Bobo on his 'edge' in return to UGA football offensive coordinator