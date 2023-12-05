Mike Bobo on CFP not picking Georgia football: 'That’s more pressure than being an OC'

Mike Bobo made a return appearance to the Broyles Award on Tuesday.

The Georgia football offensive coordinator was a finalist for the nation’s top assistant coach for the second time in his career. The other came in 2012 during his first stint at Georgia.

The award this time went to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Bobo arrived in Little Rock, Ark., two days after a 27-24 SEC championship loss to Alabama, which knocked Georgia from No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 6 and left out of the four time field.

“Coach (Kirby) Smart did a good job with our kids during the week, letting them know the playoffs begin in the SEC championship,” Bobo said in an interview with 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock. “We knew we needed to win to get in. That’s just how it works. If we didn’t win, we needed some luck. That didn’t happen but we had our opportunities. It was a great season for our kids, they played their tails off. I just can’t say enough about our players.”

Georgia will play No. 5 and unbeaten Florida State, the ACC champion, Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl. It's a pairing of two teams that probably would have been in the playoff in most other years.

The committee selected four conference champions: No. 1 Michigan (13-0), No. 2 Washington (13-0), No. 3 Texas (12-1) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1)

“I’m glad I’m not sitting in that room,” Bobo said. “I get questioned enough. I don’t need to get questioned for being on the committee. That’s more pressure than being an OC or a head coach in this league, being on that committee. You can’t be right.”

Georgia was held to 321 total yards — including a season-low 78 rushing — in the loss to Alabama.

“You’ve got to give Alabama credit,” Bobo said. “They won the turnover battle. Got one more turnover then us. We turned it over backed up.”

He said Georgia settled for field goals, making one of two.

With first-year quarterback Carson Beck, the Bulldogs ranked 10th in the nation in passing at 305.6 yards per game and 43rd in rushing at 177.3.

"Our team became — we’ve been a run-oriented team — we became a passing team around Carson Beck’s strengths," Bobo said. "Our identity really flowed through him this year.”

Bobo said the players were under a lot of pressure trying to win a third straight national title and found ways to win.

“We weren’t perfect,” he said. “We weren’t dominant but those players played extremely hard and got better throughout the season.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Mike Bobo comments on Georgia football season, playoff committee