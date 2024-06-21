Mike Blackwell, two-sport star with Bees and Sycamores, dead at 74

Mike Blackwell, a football and baseball star at both Honey Creek High School and Indiana State University, has passed away.

Blackwell, 74, was named Honey Creek’s only McMillan Award winner in 1967 before his athletic and academic career at Indiana State, and in recent years was one of ISU’s significant athletic department supporters.

“We have lost a very near and dear Sycamore in Mike Blackwell,” Interim Athletic Director Angie Lansing of ISU said in a press release. “We are thinking of the Blackwell family with heartfelt sympathy. Mike and his family have meant so much to Indiana State University and he will be dearly missed. The relationships they have built and the support they have provided have left a lasting impact on Sycamore Athletics.”

Blackwell was inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023 as a member of the 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class following his contributions on the football and baseball teams, while also taking a leading role in giving back as a donor and leader for the programs off the field.

Over the years, the Blackwells have supported renovations to ISU’s baseball stadium at Bob Warn Field, improvements at Memorial Stadium, funding for the Sycamore Fuel Initiative, and student-athlete scholarships. They received the university’s philanthropy award in 2009 for their contributions to ISU.

More recently, the Blackwells made a $300,000 philanthropic commitment in May 2022 to support ISU’s baseball, football, and strength and conditioning programs as well as the Sycamore Athletics general fund. In recognition of the gift, ISU’s Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Mike & Mary Blackwell Sports Performance Center located in the Health and Human Services Building.

The Blackwells are Vigo County natives who reside in Madison, Miss. Mike Blackwell graduated from ISU in 1970 with a degree in geology. He played football and baseball for the Sycamores and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega. He is the former president and lead scientist for Mississippi Oil Co., which he and his business partner established in 1982. The company is an active oil and gas exploration firm in the southeastern U.S.