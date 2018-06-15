Mike Bibby is absolutely yoked now (PHOTO)

Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby used to be a pretty normal-sized guy. His Basketball Reference page lists him at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. That was so very long ago.

Bibby last played in 2011-12 for the New York Knicks, and in the meantime it appears he’s spent the last six years or so entirely in the gym. As in, I’m not sure if he ever leaves the gym except to sleep and devour many whole roast legs of lamb.

What I’m saying is, Mike Bibby is huge now. Jacked. Yoked. He’s a beast. He’s got deltoids the size of cantaloupes.

Just for some perspective, let’s remind you of what Bibby used to look like.

Here’s what Bibby looks like today, apparently.