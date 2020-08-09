Mike Bianchi: UCF player rebellion is latest reason college football season will likely be canceled

Let’s get this straight right here and now.

There will be a college football season only if the players say there will be a college football season.

And it doesn’t appear like the players are anywhere close to signing off on such a risky proposition. In fact, it’s looking more and more like a loosely organized player movement in several conferences will result in the season being canceled altogether or at least postponed.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious, based on a reported UCF-led player rebellion in the American Athletic Conference, that the decision to play college football this fall won’t be made by old men in suits but by young men in uniforms.

It’s all well and good that the Power 5 conferences all have unveiled their plans for playing a football season, but their strategies and schedules are nothing more than suggestions. Playing football is not a decision that will be made by conference commissioners, school presidents or network TV executives.

Let me say it again: There will be a college football season only if the players say there will be a college football season.

And right now, a fall season seems dubious at best. Don’t be surprised if the major conferences scrap their fall plans and follow the lead of the Ivy League and the Mid-American Conference and try to play football in the spring.

There are seemingly too many questions, too many player concerns and too many COVID-19 risks right now to kick off the season next month. What’s happening at UCF should be eye-opening to every college football program in the country. According to a Sports Illustrated report, the Knights were forced to delay the start of fall camp after a player-led movement began concerning COVID-19 safety issues, scholarship security, “hazard pay” and 20% of AAC revenues.

It should be noted that it’s unclear how many UCF players are involved in this movement. Is it five or is it 75? One UCF player told the Sentinel that he and some of his teammates knew nothing about the movement or a player-generated list of demands.

Still, don’t kid yourself. There is a monumental social justice movement sweeping the nation and it is about to shake the very foundation of how college football has operated for generations. SI reported that UCF’s demands were outlined in a document titled a “Proposal for Change” and were shared with at least four other schools in the American Athletic Conference. The document begins by saying athletes within the conference “are disappointed with the way the AAC and NCAA has handled COVID-19,” and alleges that there are “gaps where institutions are grossly insufficient.” The document says, “this list of the actions must take place before we are comfortable playing football, or any sport.”

Translation: There will be a college football season only if the players say there will be a college football season.

You’re probably wondering why, according to Sports Illustrated, the AAC’s “Proposal for Change” originated at UCF? Is it because UCF players feel more oppressed or exploited?

Not necessarily.

The AAC’s “Proposal for Change” seems like almost the exact document being circulated by players from other leagues. It’s been reported that the player groups are being advised by National Collegiate Players Association executive director Ramogi Huma, who has tried in the past to unionize college athletes. Huma is a smart man who presumably believes organizing AAC players will be more successful if it starts with UCF — the league’s most high-profile football program.

If you’re scoring at home, this makes four conferences now — the Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West and AAC — where players are organizing and demanding change. And you know it’s only a matter of time before players from the nation’s premier football league, the almighty Southeastern Conference, draft their list of demands as well.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing and surging support for the Black Lives Matter movement, college athletes have been empowered and emboldened like never before. A group of Pac-12 players began the movement when they sent a “Proposal for Change” to their conference — a document which stated that players were organizing, in part, “because NCAA sports exploit college athletes physically, economically and academically, and also disproportionately harm Black college athletes.” The letter also stated the NCAA is “systematically exploiting Black athletes nationwide.”

