Mike Bianchi: F-S-Who? Deion Sanders disses Seminoles while reviving Colorado

Deion Sanders is getting so cocky that even Florida State fans were probably rooting for the first-year Colorado coach to lose Saturday against Nebraska.

But to no avail.

The self-promoting Coach Prime marketing machine cannot be stopped, and apparently neither can his shockingly good No. 22-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, who are off to a 2-0 start after their swarming, field-storming 36-14 thrashing of the once-proud, now-pathetic Cornhuskers.

From the day he took over at Colorado, Deion’s mantra has been, “We Comin’” — and after the victory over Nebraska, he reiterated it yet again.

“I don’t think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we comin’,” Deion said after the Nebraska game. “We comin’.”

If you thought Neon Deion was brash before, then you better brace yourself because it’s only going to get worse — or better — depending on your perspective. You either love his pomposity or you hate it, and, strangely, FSU fans are among those who are starting to hate it.

And, yes, it takes quite a bit of cockiness for the inhabitants of Seminole Nation to root against one their all-time great players. It’s no secret that Deion’s “Prime Time” persona began in Tallahassee where legendary coach Bobby Bowden empowered his flashy, flamboyant star and signed off on him becoming “Prime Time.”

Even though Deion played four years at Florida State, he earned the ire of FSU fans when he went out of his way recently to challenge a reporter who referred to him as a former “Nole” during a media conference.

“I graduated from an HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities],” retorted Deion, who received his degree from Talladega College in 2020. “I thought it was from where you graduated from, isn’t it? Why do you keep calling me that [a ‘Nole] if it wasn’t where I graduated from? I’m an HBCU grad.”

It seemed like a peculiar and unnecessary exchange. Sanders could have easily promoted HBCUs while still acknowledging what playing for Florida State meant to him. Who knows? Maybe Deion is upset that FSU didn’t seriously consider him for its head-coaching position back in 2019 — even though the Seminoles did interview him when he didn’t yet have a college degree and his only experience was as a high school coach.

Whatever the case, Deion’s diss of FSU wasn’t lost on many Seminole fans and former players.

“Deion has been very unkind to the school that made him great, and we have no idea what we have done to earn his contempt,” says Rick Camarata, a longtime season-ticket holder from Orlando.

Tweeted FSU quarterbacking great Danny Kanell after Deion’s odd response to the reporter’s “Nole” question: “Wow, the lack of respect for the school that gave him his start is wild. The same school that retired his jersey. The same school that let him be Prime. There is a way to handle this question and this ain’t it.”

Of course, Sanders doesn’t really care what Kanell or anybody else thinks, and never has. Deion, after all, has always been about Deion.

And right now, so is the rest of the college football world. I’m not going to lie to you: Deion is the only reason I watched the Colorado-Nebraska game on Saturday; just as he is the only reason the Fox Big Noon Kickoff show was live on location in Boulder. Fox analyst Urban Meyer even donned a blingy “We Comin’” Deion-like medal around his neck during the show, letting the nation know that, yes, he believes in the Buffs.

Veteran ESPN reporter Ed Werder wasn’t so fortunate in a media conference after last week’s victory against 17th-ranked TCU when Deion chastised him for not being a “believer” — as if Werder, the consummate journalistic professional, was going to put on his pom-poms and acknowledge he is a Deion devotee.

Coach Prime’s exchange with Werder was replayed ad nauseam throughout the week as the Deion delirium spread across the nation. Even if you’re not a fan of his bravado, you cannot deny the impact of his charisma.

As Reggie Jackson once said when he was the conceited, controversial, charismatic star of the New York Yankees: “Love me or hate me, but you can’t ignore me.”

Even though Georgia’s Kirby Smart is in pursuit of a third consecutive national championship and Alabama’s Nick Saban has won more national titles than any coach in history, Deion is currently the biggest star in college football.

A Colorado program that was 1-11 last season and hasn’t been relevant in decades is now 2-0 and the toast of college football. If any other coach were coaching the Buffalos, they would be a good story, but because of Deion they are THE story.

And don’t kid yourself, there are many of the sport’s purists who want Deion to fail because he does not fit the traditional mold of the vapid, boring, say-nothing college football coach. When he took over at Colorado, he publicly told the existing players on the team that many of them were going to need to transfer because he was bringing his own luggage with him — “and it’s Louis [Vuitton].”

He totally remade Colorado’s roster with 87 new players, including an unprecedented 57 who arrived via the transfer portal. The fact is that all new coaches run off existing players; it’s just that Deion was more honest and obvious about it. As is his way, he did it more loudly and audaciously than other coaches.

Two of those transfers — his quarterbacking son Shedeur and two-way star Travis Hunter — came with him from Jackson State. Shedeur threw for 393 yards against Nebraska after setting nine school records in a 510-yard, 4-TD passing performance in the opener against TCU. Meanwhile, Hunter played 129 total snaps against TCU and became the first FBS player in 20 years to have 100 receiving yards and an interception in the same game.

“We’re going to continue to be questioned because we do things that have never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable,” Deion says. “When you see a confident Black man sitting up here talking his talk, walking his walk, coaching 75 percent African Americans on his roster, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that!”

Like it or not, they better get used to it.

Deion and the Colorado Buffaloes are not only comin’; they have arrived a lot sooner than anybody could have ever expected.