Mike Beeman completes Boston Marathon

Apr. 15—BOSTON — Make it 47 consecutive Boston Marathon finishes for Mike Beeman.

The longtime coach and educator at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tiftarea Academy and Tift County finished his 47th Boston Marathon in 5:44.

Beeman entered the year with the fifth longest Boston Marathon streak.

According to this year's official Boston Marathon Media Guide, Mark Bauman entered as the current active leader at 54 straight. Race director Dave McGillivray was at 51, with Daniel Larson at 48 and Ludovit Cap at 47. All four men ahead of him ran in 2024.