Mike Baumann gives up 3 runs in 10th as Orioles fall to Blue Jays, 6-3, despite another Grayson Rodriguez quality start

BALTIMORE — The Orioles had their chance to win Tuesday night’s game in the ninth inning and squandered it.

Ryan McKenna led off the inning with a ground ball single to represent the winning run, but the Toronto Blue Jays outperformed the Orioles in the next four plate appearances to send the game to extras. Baltimore reliever Mike Baumann was then jumped on by the middle of Toronto’s order in the 10th, allowing three runs en route to a 6-3 loss. The Orioles couldn’t score in the bottom half off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, who retired Austin Hays, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O’Hearn in order.

During McKenna’s at-bat, manager Brandon Hyde brought slugger Anthony Santander onto the on-deck circle to pinch-hit for Jorge Mateo, but once McKenna reached base, he stuck with Mateo to sacrifice bunt. Mateo, who has struggled bunting all season, did so again Tuesday, failing to lay down either of his attempts, eventually popping out in foul territory.

Adley Rutschman then appeared to hit an infield single, but shortstop Bo Bichette made a potentially game-saving play with an off-balance throw to nab the catcher at first. Blue Jays manager John Schneider then opted to have left-hander Tim Mayza intentionally walk Ryan Mountcastle, a right-handed slugger who mashes lefties and Toronto pitchers but was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, to face the left-handed-hitting Gunnar Henderson. The risky move worked, as Henderson grounded out softly to second base.

On the first pitch of the 10th inning, Blue Jays No. 3 hitter Brandon Belt demolished a 96.6-mph fastball perfectly down the middle 417 feet to right-center field to score the automatic runner and himself. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit the first pitch he saw from Baumann for a double, scored on a wild pitch.

The loss is Baumann’s first of the season after beginning it with a 9-0 record as a dependable reliever.

Baltimore (77-48) is two games up on the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League standings and 7 1/2 games ahead of the third-place Blue Jays. The Orioles entered the series 8-2 against Toronto this season.

The Orioles took an early lead with an RBI double from Hays in the first inning. The Blue Jays then struck for two runs in the second and one in the fourth off Grayson Rodriguez, who settled down to pitch six innings of three-run ball.

Mateo then created a run in the fifth with his speed, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error from Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, whose attempt to nab Rutschman at second on the double steal skipped into the outfield. Westburg then doubled off Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia, who replaced starter Yusei Kikuchi with two outs in the fifth, to drive in Rutschman and tie the game.

Baltimore’s bullpen followed with three scoreless innings by Jacob Webb, Cionel Pérez, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista.

Grayson grinds through start

Rodriguez pitched worse Tuesday than he had since mid-July. The fact that he still logged a quality start shows how far the 23-year-old has come in just the past month.

The right-hander wasn’t as dominant as he’d been over his previous five starts, but he battled through six challenging frames, scattering eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

He stranded two runners in the first and escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the second thanks to two double play balls — the latter a sparkling diving stop by first baseman Mountcastle. But the club’s top pitching prospect to begin the season later settled down, retiring seven of his final eight batters. Rodriguez struck out Matt Chapman and Jansen with fastballs at 98.1 and 99.3 mph, respectively, to end his night with an excited scream into his glove.

Daulton Varsho’s two-run home run — a 416-foot blast to right field — and Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI double in the fourth — a 103.4-mph line drive — were among the few hard-hit balls Rodriguez surrendered. Four of Toronto’s hits off the young starter were hit softer than 80 mph — with an infield single hit 53.8 mph and a bloop at 63.9 mph. But Rodriguez fought through the bad batted-ball luck to go six innings and register a quality start for the fourth time in five starts.

Rodriguez struggled in his first 10 big league starts with a 7.35 ERA, earning a trip back down to Triple-A Norfolk to regain his form. He’s returned with improved velocity and confidence in his fastball, which sat at 97.3 mph Tuesday. In seven starts since he was recalled, Rodriguez has a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 41 2/3 innings with 35 strikeouts.

Around the horn

— Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias joined the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network broadcast Tuesday to answer questions about the state of an organization that has the best record in the AL and the best farm system in the sport. Elias said pitching prospect DL Hall has been “terrific” since rejoining Norfolk in a relief role, adding the organization is “gearing him up to hopefully” join Baltimore’s bullpen down the stretch. Elias also said No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday is “about as polished as you can imagine” for a 19-year-old who was in high school a little over a year ago. After opening the season in Low-A, Holliday entered Tuesday hitting .350 in 25 games as one of the youngest players in Double-A. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Elias said.

— Reliever Danny Coulombe struck out two in a scoreless inning for Norfolk on Tuesday in his first minor league rehabilitation assignment. Coulombe, who is recovering from left biceps tendinitis, said Sunday that he expected to need only one rehab outing before returning to Baltimore.