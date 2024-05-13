Mike Anderson was the best player to wear No. 38 for the Broncos

Anderson spent four years in the United States Marine Corps followed by two years of junior college and by two more seasons at Utah. He was 27 years old when the Broncos picked him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Anderson made an instant impact, rushing for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season. Mike Shanahan, Denver’s coach at the time, later moved Anderson to fullback.

Anderson was moved back to running back in 2005 and he rushed for 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns at age 32. He went on to play two more seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring in 2008.

In six years (one season was missed due to injury) with the Broncos, Anderson rushed for 3,822 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 79 receptions for 647 yards and five scores. He ranks fifth in franchise history in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

Happy Birthday, no. 3⃣8⃣ Mike Anderson! The Denver Broncos drafted (RB) Anderson in the 2000 6th round. He's a @USMC member and the 2000 NFL Offensive ROY, rushing for 1,487 yards & 15 TDs! As a Bronco, Anderson amassed 4,469 rushing & receiving yards, as well as 41 total TDs! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KPUFXpWNdW — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) September 21, 2022

