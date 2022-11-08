Mike Alstott previews Bucs' Week 10 matchup vs. Seahawks
Former fullback Mike Alstott previews Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Justin Fields is finally looking like the passer -- and the player -- we hoped he would be. How far can Fields take that in 2022?
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Saints
Cardinals safety Budda Baker was dealing with an ankle injury that had him questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks. He did play and saw action on 72 of 73 defensive snaps. But Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Baker has a high ankle sprain that will keep him out multiple weeks. The Cardinals [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
The Indianapolis Colts hired former player Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. In doing so, the team passed over far more qualified Black candidates.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
McCarthy spent 13 years coaching Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, whom he'll face at Lambeau Field in Week 10. And he spoke at length about just how much those years meant to him on Monday.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.
The Chiefs’ newest receiver made his debut Sunday night against the Titans.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three ugly interceptions against the Detroit Lions’ usually porous defense. This time he couldn’t blame his receivers