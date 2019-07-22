Mike Adams still hoping for a place to play in 2019

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Veteran safety Mike Adams was cut by the Panthers early in the offseason and hasn’t been signed by another team, so it wouldn’t come as a great shock to learn that the 38-year-old decided to move on to other things after a 15-year NFL career.

Adams isn’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet, though. The veteran appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently and said that he has spoken to a couple of teams, but they’ve been “just rumblings” as opposed to anything that would lead to an imminent deal.

Adams acknowledges that football is a young man’s game, but he said he’s told teams to watch his film rather than just think in terms of his age.

“My thing is I want to go out on my terms. I want to say, ‘You know what, I’m done.’ That’s my main thing, go out on my terms. I think I’ve earned that,” Adams said. “The crazy part of that is . . . I don’t think my play has declined at all. So I’m consistent and the film don’t lie.”

Adams started every game for Carolina last season. He had 75 tackles and three interceptions.

