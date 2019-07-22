Mike Adams still hoping for a place to play in 2019

Veteran safety Mike Adams was cut by the Panthers early in the offseason and hasn’t been signed by another team, so it wouldn’t come as a great shock to learn that the 38-year-old decided to move on to other things after a 15-year NFL career.

Adams isn’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet, though. The veteran appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently and said that he has spoken to a couple of teams, but they’ve been “just rumblings” as opposed to anything that would lead to an imminent deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adams acknowledges that football is a young man’s game, but he said he’s told teams to watch his film rather than just think in terms of his age.

“My thing is I want to go out on my terms. I want to say, ‘You know what, I’m done.’ That’s my main thing, go out on my terms. I think I’ve earned that,” Adams said. “The crazy part of that is . . . I don’t think my play has declined at all. So I’m consistent and the film don’t lie.”

Adams started every game for Carolina last season. He had 75 tackles and three interceptions.