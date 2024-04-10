Mike Adams steps down after coaching Edward Little boys basketball for 23 years

Apr. 10—Edward Little coach Mike Adams is stepping down after leading the Auburn school's boys basketball program for 23 years, a tenure that featured a pair of state championships and four regional titles.

"You know, it was a hard decision," Adams said Wednesday. "I'm just at a point in my life right now — and there's a lot of factors — and when the season ended, you know, I really sat down and thought a lot about it in terms of what was best for me, what was best for my family."

The 52-year-old Adams said the primary factor is spending more time with his wife, Aimee, daughter Lindsey and son Marshal, who will graduate from Edward Little this spring.

"They've been there right from the beginning," Adams said, "and they were they were very clear, they didn't want me to get done because of them. And I'm not. I'm being a little bit selfish and ... not getting done because of them, but because of me and I want to have that time with them."

Lindsey Adams, 21, has recently been hired to teach at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn and is living at home. Marshal, one of Edward Little's leading scorers this season, is planning to attend flight school in the South.

Mike Adams said that dropping off Lindsey at Thomas College was difficult enough, so it won't be easy when Marshal is living several states away.

"Now she's home, which is great. We love having her here for as long as she wants," Mike Adams said. "And then boom, Marshal's going to go, and it's like, 'Oh, my God, that's going to be tough.' But that's part of life. And now, you know, he'll be in South Carolina. We'll be able to go down there when we want to and visit him. and do some of those things. So looking forward to that, too."

Adams led the Red Eddies to state titles in 2018 and 2020, and four regional championships in 2009, '10, '18, and '20. The 2018 state title was the program's first since 1946.

Adams became Edward Little's winningest basketball coach in 2011, and finishes with 330 wins, which is more than any boys or girls basketball high school coach in Auburn or Lewiston.

"It's really a huge loss because Mike isn't just a varsity basketball coach. He's run our whole program," Edward Little athletic director Todd Sampson said. "He's in the gym all summer with the Red Eddie basketball camp, you know, with third- through eighth-graders, and taking them to summer games and taking his high school kids to team camps in all these different states.

"He's the varsity coach on paper, but he was really like the CEO of basketball in Auburn. He was the man. He did it all."

Adams recently was announced as a member of the 2024 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted on Aug. 11 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Adams also had a standout career as a player.

He was named the 1990 Mr. Maine Basketball recipient following his senior season at Mt. Blue. At Edward Little, he coached a pair of Mr. Maine Basketball award winners, Troy Barnies in 2007 and John Shea in 2022.

Last year, he was part of the first class of Mt. Blue Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

After high school, Adams had a stellar career at Thomas College from 1990-94. When he was inducted into the Thomas College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007, he ranked sixth on the Terriers' career scoring list (1,521 points) and third in rebounds.

