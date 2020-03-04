Safety Mike Adams has decided to call it a career.

Adams announced his retirement during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday. Adams signed with the Texans last September and appeared in eight games over the regular season and playoffs for the team.

The 2019 season was Adams’ 16th in the NFL and that was an impressive run given the quiet start to his career. Adams went undrafted coming out of Delaware and failed to make the 49ers out of camp, but did make it to the active roster that November. He would spend three years with the 49ers before moving on to stints with the Browns, Broncos, Colts and Panthers.

Adams made two Pro Bowls while with the Colts and ends his career with 930 tackles, 30 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and six sacks.

Mike Adams announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk