Mikal Dawson, Shammah Scott lead Akron men's basketball to lopsided win over Heidelberg

Mikal Dawson had 25 points in Akron's 114-56 victory over visiting Heidelberg in men's college basketball on Tuesday night.

Dawson shot 9-for-12, including 7-for-10 from beyond the arc for the Zips (3-0). Shammah Scott shot 5-for-8, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, to add 15 points. Sammy Hunter contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Student Princes, an NCAA Division III program, were led in scoring by Jashun Cobb, who finished with 15 points.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron men's basketball routs Heidelberg led by Mikal Dawson